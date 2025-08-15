Man arrested in Enid following undercover investigation

Enid police arrested a 68-year-old Midwest City man after he allegedly solicited an undercover detective posing as a teen.

Friday, August 15th 2025, 6:33 am

By: Christian Hans


ENID, Okla. -

One person has been arrested on multiple complaints following an investigation in Enid.

The Enid Police Department says 68-year-old Milo Vance Fogle of Midwest City used multiple platforms to converse with an undercover detective posing as a teenager.

During those chats, police say Fogle sent pornographic images and videos, discussed inappropriate sexual acts and sent a nude photo of himself.

Investigators say Fogle was arrested on Monday after driving to Enid with the intention to meet with a 14-year-old girl at a park.

When Fogle arrived at the arranged meeting, police say he possessed alcohol and marijuana.

Fogle was later booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility on complaints of soliciting a minor, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025