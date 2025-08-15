Man arrested in Enid following undercover investigation

Enid police arrested a 68-year-old Midwest City man after he allegedly solicited an undercover detective posing as a teen.

By: Christian Hans

One person has been arrested on multiple complaints following an investigation in Enid.

The Enid Police Department says 68-year-old Milo Vance Fogle of Midwest City used multiple platforms to converse with an undercover detective posing as a teenager.

During those chats, police say Fogle sent pornographic images and videos, discussed inappropriate sexual acts and sent a nude photo of himself.

Investigators say Fogle was arrested on Monday after driving to Enid with the intention to meet with a 14-year-old girl at a park.

When Fogle arrived at the arranged meeting, police say he possessed alcohol and marijuana.

Fogle was later booked into the Garfield County Detention Facility on complaints of soliciting a minor, violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.



