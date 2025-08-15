Oklahoma Ethics Commission issues opinion on use of campaign funds for home security

Following rising political violence, the Oklahoma Ethics Commission permits the use of campaign funds for home security measures. Details on the new official opinion.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission issued an opinion on Thursday allowing the use of campaign funds for home security measures.

The change came out of bipartisan concern from Capitol leaders in the wake of political violence around the country.

“We are seeing political violence and rhetoric that has not been seen in this country for many, many years, if ever,” said political analyst Scott Mitchell.

The commission issued the opinion exactly two months after two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot – one of the couples, fatally.

"When you see local legislators being woken up at their home in the middle of the night and murdered, and you see the sort of overwhelming fear that is gripping this nation in terms of our politics and the deep divisions and the general nastiness, the person has to be prudent and this is a prudent move,” Mitchell explained.

The Ethics Commission decided that lawmakers can use campaign funds on reasonable expenses, which include: home security cameras, motion sensors and cybersecurity software.

It also specified that campaign funds cannot be used for expenses like hiring a security guard, purchasing weapons, or installing complex, high-end equipment.

"I'm actually having trouble imagining a situation where a bodyguard would be required by an elected official in lieu of civil authorities. It seems to me like a sheriff or deputy would do just fine,” said Vice Chairman of the Commission Adam Weintraub.

Others a part of the commission said the topic may come up again and require a special ruling or opinion.

According to the opinion, security expenses are limited to the individual lawmaker only — not their family members or staff.