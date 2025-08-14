New Thunder schedule: Nick Gallo gives a breakdown

Join OKC Thunder Broadcast Reporter Nick Gallo on Thunder Thursday as he discusses the exciting new season schedule. Mark your calendars for the home games and the championship ring ceremony.

By: Victor Pozadas

The new Oklahoma City Thunder schedule for the 2025-2026 NBA regular season has been announced, and fans are writing down the dates they're most excited for, including Thunder Broadcast Reporter Nick Gallo.

After a monumental season, capping off with a championship win and parade, the OKC Thunder look to keep making waves throughout the league.

In today's Thunder Thursday, we invite the man of many towels Nick Gallo, to the News 9 studio to break down the biggest dates and how much larger the Thunder's reach will be with nationally televised games throughout the upcoming season.

"I think it's a pretty solid schedule in terms of balance," Gallo said. "It's really nice to have months that are not totally road dominant or totally home heavy. So really a wonderful schedule, a great opportunity for fans."

The full schedule reveals a holiday stretch of home games and an end-of-season stretch of five East Coast games and five straight games at home towards the March-April months, so fans will have many chances to see their hometown heroes for back-to-back games if they can make it.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's first Christmas game in seven years will also take place this upcoming season.

"The Thunder is going to have 34 games on national TV This year," Gallo said. "That's tied for the most of any team in the NBA this year, with the likes of the Lakers, the Knicks and the Golden State Warriors."

The Thunder's opening game will also mark the first championship ring ceremony for the franchise, where players and fans will also witness the unfurling of the banner at the Oklahoma City Paycom Center.

"I think it's going to be such an amazing moment for the fans, and of course, for the players," Gallo said. "So much of this team is intact. It's basically the exact same team from last year getting to celebrate, but then test what they call a 'zero to zero' mentality."

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a blank slate with the start of a new season, and with their team mindset being 'zero to zero', every game will be a fresh start.

Find all gametimes and details on the OKC Thunder's official site