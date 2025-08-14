Judge dismisses OSDE's lawsuit against Freedom from Religion Foundation

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed from Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the State Department of Education against the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF).

Thursday, August 14th 2025, 4:47 pm

By: Destini Pittman


A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed from Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the State Department of Education against the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF).

In March, Walters and OSDE brought a lawsuit against FFRF after the foundation sent letters to schools following parents' complaints about students being forced to participate in prayers and read Bible verses to start the school day. Walters and OSDE alleged that FFRF had interfered with and would continue to interfere with the department's authority to govern Oklahoma’s public schools.

In May, FFRF filed for the suit to be dismissed.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 14th, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

May 29th, 2025

May 28th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025