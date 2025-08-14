Judge dismisses OSDE's lawsuit against Freedom from Religion Foundation

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed from Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the State Department of Education against the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF).

By: Destini Pittman

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed from Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the State Department of Education against the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF).

In March, Walters and OSDE brought a lawsuit against FFRF after the foundation sent letters to schools following parents' complaints about students being forced to participate in prayers and read Bible verses to start the school day. Walters and OSDE alleged that FFRF had interfered with and would continue to interfere with the department's authority to govern Oklahoma’s public schools.

In May, FFRF filed for the suit to be dismissed.