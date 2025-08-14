Suspect leaves behind dozens of clues in deadly SE OKC shooting

A suspect is on the run after a possible drive-by shooting on Thursday in Southeast Oklahoma City.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A suspect is on the run after a possible drive-by shooting on Thursday in Southeast Oklahoma City. Police said one person died and another person was hurt when someone shot up a home.

Police have released very few details about the victims or the suspect involved in what appears to be a drive-by shooting. They are asking for the public's help in the investigation.

Police responded to a home near southeast 21st and Durland Avenue around 8 a.m. and taped off the area to investigate.

“When officers arrived, they found two people had been hit by gunfire,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The shooting scene turned into a homicide investigation. Police said the residents were inside their home when someone opened fire outside, killing one person and sending another person to the hospital with injuries.

Image Provided By: News 9

“At this time, we do not have anybody in custody,” said Knight.

However, the suspect left behind dozens of clues. Crime scene investigators marked at least 30 shell casings in the road in front of the victims' home. Investigators spent the morning and most of the afternoon at the scene.

A man who lives next door told News 9 off camera he heard a barrage of gunshots in the morning. He said the victims moved into the home about six months ago but he did not know them.

Like the neighbor, police said they have very little information about the victims or the motive behind the shooting.

“Anyone with information needs to call the homicide tip line,” said Knight.

The homicide tip line is (405) 297-1200 and callers can remain anonymous. Police said they will release more information about the investigation on Friday.