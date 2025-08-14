How important are yearly checkups?

Yearly physical exams can detect unnoticed health conditions. Dr. Lacy Anderson emphasizes the importance of routine screenings for weight, blood pressure, and vaccinations.

By: Victor Pozadas

A yearly physical exam and checkup can save your life. Medical checkups are something that a lot of people brush away when they feel like nothing is wrong or has changed dramatically, but symptoms for many conditions and underlying issues can go unnoticed.

In today's Daily Dose, Dr. Lacy Anderson explains why this yearly routine should be important to everyone.

RELATED: Mental health among top reasons children miss school, study shows

"We want to see children younger than two even more often to be sure they're growing and developing normally," Dr. Anderson said. "In adults, we're checking your blood pressure and weight."

With that data, doctors can determine conditions and order lab work for diabetes or high cholesterol if appropriately diagnosed. With this information, doctors can also check to see if you're due for vaccines or a routine cancer screening.

Dr. Anderson also said a visit should be prioritized, especially if problems or changes in the body are concerning for your health.

In a visit, the issue of getting healthy or remaining healthy can also be discussed for people with weight issues. A healthy discussion on dietary or lifestyle changes can also help during these visits.

For people with chronic fatigue, a sleep study or tests can be conducted for people with potential sleep apnea or other issues.

"Don't be scared about your yearly checkup," Dr. Anderson said. "Your doctor is on your team."