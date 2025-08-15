Endangered Missing Advisory activated for 40-year-old OKC man

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for 40-year-old Joshua Kaine West, who was last seen on Thursday.

Friday, August 15th 2025, 9:10 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for a missing man from Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says 40-year-old Joshua Kaine West was last seen on Thursday in Scissortail Park wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

Officials say West has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you see him, you are asked to contact 911.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

