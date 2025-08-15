Endangered Missing Advisory activated for 40-year-old OKC man

Friday, August 15th 2025, 9:10 am
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for a missing man from Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP says 40-year-old Joshua Kaine West was last seen on Thursday in Scissortail Park wearing a white shirt and red shorts.
Officials say West has a medical condition that requires medication.
If you see him, you are asked to contact 911.
