Endangered Missing Advisory activated for 40-year-old OKC man

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for 40-year-old Joshua Kaine West, who was last seen on Thursday.

By: Christian Hans

-

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for a missing man from Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says 40-year-old Joshua Kaine West was last seen on Thursday in Scissortail Park wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

Officials say West has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you see him, you are asked to contact 911.