Oklahoma City Thunder 2025-2026 schedule to be revealed Thursday

The Oklahoma City Thunder's full 2025-2026 schedule will be revealed on Thursday.

Thursday, August 14th 2025, 11:16 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The full schedule for the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2025-2026 season will be released on Thursday.

Multiple matchups throughout the incoming season featuring the Thunder have been revealed, including the team's Opening Week and Christmas Day games.

RELATED: Thunder to open 2025-26 NBA season vs. Rockets and host Spurs on Christmas Day

Additionally, the Thunder will face off against the Indiana Pacers in a rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday, Oct. 23.

SEE ALSO: Oklahoma City Thunder to face Indiana Pacers in Opening Week matchup

The full schedule release is set for 4 p.m.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 14th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025