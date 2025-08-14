Oklahoma City Thunder 2025-2026 schedule to be revealed Thursday

The Oklahoma City Thunder's full 2025-2026 schedule will be revealed on Thursday.

By: Christian Hans

The full schedule for the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2025-2026 season will be released on Thursday.

Multiple matchups throughout the incoming season featuring the Thunder have been revealed, including the team's Opening Week and Christmas Day games.

Additionally, the Thunder will face off against the Indiana Pacers in a rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday, Oct. 23.

The full schedule release is set for 4 p.m.