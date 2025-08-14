Oklahoma City Thunder 2025-2026 schedule to be revealed Thursday

Thursday, August 14th 2025, 11:16 am
The full schedule for the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2025-2026 season will be released on Thursday.
Multiple matchups throughout the incoming season featuring the Thunder have been revealed, including the team's Opening Week and Christmas Day games.
RELATED: Thunder to open 2025-26 NBA season vs. Rockets and host Spurs on Christmas Day
Additionally, the Thunder will face off against the Indiana Pacers in a rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday, Oct. 23.
SEE ALSO: Oklahoma City Thunder to face Indiana Pacers in Opening Week matchup
The full schedule release is set for 4 p.m.
August 14th, 2025
August 15th, 2025
August 15th, 2025
August 15th, 2025
August 15th, 2025
August 15th, 2025
August 15th, 2025
August 15th, 2025