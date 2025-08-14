Scissortail Rewind: Free live music night with iconic bands

The Love's Travel Stops Stage & Great Lawn in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City is the place to be for free concerts.

By: Addie Crawford

Scissortail Park is excited to have Five For Fighting and Vertical Horizon up on the Love's Travel Stops Stage on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

The "Scissortail Rewind" event is presented by The Chickasaw Nation along with many other sponsors.

Five For Fighting

Led by singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, Five for Fighting is best known for hits like “Superman (It’s Not Easy)” and “100 Years.”

With a career spanning over two decades, the band continues to deliver emotional, piano-driven rock music that resonates with fans worldwide.

Vertical Horizon

A defining band of the late ‘90s and early 2000s alternative rock era, Vertical Horizon rose to fame with chart-topping hits such as “Everything You Want” and “Best I Ever Had.”

Their powerful melodies and timeless lyrics ensure an unforgettable live performance.

Future Free Concerts

There are two more free concert nights scheduled for 2025.

The OKC Philharmonic will be performing on Sunday, September 14th. The Philharmonic is the region’s premier professional orchestra, providing world-class performances of classical and popular music.

The Indigo Girls will take the stage on Saturday, October 18th. The Grammy-winning folk-rock duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers has been captivating audiences for decades with their tight harmonies and socially conscious lyrics.