Oklahoma City Police debunk viral OKC serial killer rumor

Oklahoma City police say social media claims of a serial killer mutilating victims are unfounded and not supported by any credible investigations.

By: Anna Denison

Police are dispelling online rumors about claims of a serial killer in the Oklahoma City metro.

In a statement Thursday, the department said social media claims that someone is “cutting off the faces of victims” are completely false.

“We have no investigations or credible information to support these claims,” the statement read. “Spreading unfounded rumors causes unnecessary fear and distracts from real public safety issues.”

Authorities urge anyone with information about criminal activity to call 911 in an emergency.