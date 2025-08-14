Oklahoma City Police debunk viral OKC serial killer rumor

Oklahoma City police say social media claims of a serial killer mutilating victims are unfounded and not supported by any credible investigations.

Thursday, August 14th 2025, 9:55 am

By: Anna Denison


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are dispelling online rumors about claims of a serial killer in the Oklahoma City metro.

In a statement Thursday, the department said social media claims that someone is “cutting off the faces of victims” are completely false.

“We have no investigations or credible information to support these claims,” the statement read. “Spreading unfounded rumors causes unnecessary fear and distracts from real public safety issues.”

Authorities urge anyone with information about criminal activity to call 911 in an emergency.
Anna Denison
Anna Denison

Anna is the Lead Digital Producer at News 9 and has been creating and managing social media content and online articles for the newsroom since October of 2024. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 14th, 2025

August 7th, 2025

April 17th, 2025

April 15th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025