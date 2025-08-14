Norman City Councilman Michael Nash resigns months after reelection

Norman Ward 5 Councilmember Michael Nash is resigning six months after reelection. A council committee will appoint his replacement in September.

Thursday, August 14th 2025, 7:05 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

Norman City Councilmember Michael Nash is resigning just six months after he was reelected.

Nash has represented Ward 5 since 2020, but in a city council meeting this week, Nash announced his family will be moving out of the ward.

Nash said this will take his time away from serving the community.

The council will form an appointment committee in September to select a new candidate.

Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 14th, 2025

July 14th, 2025

July 2nd, 2025

May 13th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025

August 15th, 2025