Norman City Councilman Michael Nash resigns months after reelection

By: Christian Hans

Norman City Councilmember Michael Nash is resigning just six months after he was reelected.

Nash has represented Ward 5 since 2020, but in a city council meeting this week, Nash announced his family will be moving out of the ward.

Nash said this will take his time away from serving the community.

The council will form an appointment committee in September to select a new candidate.