New bus tracking software helping Edmond students get to and from school

Edmond Public Schools start Thursday, introducing the My Ride K-12 app to track bus riders for safety, ensuring correct stops and providing parents with real-time updates.

By: Christian Hans, Brianna Brown

-

Thursday is the first day of school for Edmond students, and district leaders say they are eager to start off the 2025-202 academic year on the right foot.

RELATED: Edmond Schools welcomes back 25,000 students, new superintendent emphasizes ‘power of presence’

One measure the district says it is implementing is a new bus tracking system, an app called My Ride K-12, which can ensure each student gets on and off the bus when they are supposed to.

"We have a remarkable system in which we can track our students as they get on and off buses, to make sure that they are getting on and off at the right bus stops," Edmond Superintendent Dr. Josh Delich said. "Making sure that there's that layer of safety, so that all of our students, if they are getting on buses, they are safe and parents know where they are and when they are getting dropped off."

Delich said the system also ensures students get on the correct bus. The app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

As for the district's first day of school, Delich said they cannot wait for it to begin.

"I know y'all are not here yet, but you better get ready, because we are so excited," Delich said. "Our staff, our community, we can not wait to see your faces in the morning."

It's the first day back to school for Edmond Public Schools.