1 person transported to hospital after being hit by car

Thursday, August 14th 2025, 5:58 am
One person was transported to the hospital following an accident in north Oklahoma City on Thursday morning.
Police received the call shortly after 5 a.m. near North Santa Fe Avenue and East Memorial Road.
When crews arrived, officers say they found a female who had been hit by a vehicle and was lying just off the roadway.
Fire and EMS personnel worked on the patient before loading her into an ambulance, and she was then transported to the hospital.
Officials say she was breathing but had no other status on her injuries.
