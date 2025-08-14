Heritage Hall football standout plans to stay in-state for college

Heritage Hall Senior Cornerback/Wide Receiver Jerrod Williams Jr. made up his mind, telling News 9 he plans to commit to Tulsa University.

By: Steve McGehee

In July, Heritage Hall Senior Cornerback/Wide Receiver Jerrod Williams Jr. made up his mind – verbally committing to Tulsa University.

“Tulsa was really the first team to show interest,” said Williams.

Williams made a connection with Tulsa Cornerback Coach Dominique Franks, a former Oklahoma Sooner, and that relationship grew over the months. Williams will play both ways for the Chargers this fall, but Cornerback will be his main focus when he arrives at Tulsa.

I asked Heritage Hall Head Coach Brett Bogert what type of player Tulsa is getting next season. His Answer:

“He’s freaky Athletic,” said Brett Bogert.

Williams wears number three for the Chargers. He’s been wanting that number since his freshman year. The same number Sterling Shepard (Class of 2012) wore for the Chargers when he was terrorizing schools with his talents. The same talents that took him to OU and then on to the NFL with the NY Giants and currently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “My role model is really Sterling Shepard,” said Williams.