Firefighters respond to NE OKC house fire; no one injured

No one was injured in a house fire on Wednesday night in northeast Oklahoma City, according to firefighters.

Wednesday, August 13th 2025, 9:48 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The battalion chief says that neighbors called just before 9 p.m. to report a house fire at the corner of NE 14th St. & N Bath Ave.

Firefighters say they were able to bring the fire under control quickly and that the homeowner was gone at the time of the fire. They say the dog was in the backyard and was uninjured.

OKCFD says the fire appeared to have started on the front porch and worked its way inside the front room of the home.
