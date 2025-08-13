Power outage confirmed on Wednesday by OG&E in NW OKC, nearly 3,000 customers affected

Power outage in northwest Oklahoma City impacted nearly 3,000 OG&E customers Wednesday afternoon.

By: Victor Pozadas

OG&E has confirmed a power outage in northwest Oklahoma City affected almost 3,000 customers on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the outage has not been released.

Wednesday night events in the metro, including ones at places like Quail Springs Baptist Church, have been canceled due to the outage.

If you're experiencing an outage, report it to the official OG&E site here.