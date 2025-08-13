OKC to close part of Hefner Road overnight for water main repairs

Overnight closure announced for North Villa Ave and Hefner Rd in Oklahoma City for water main repairs, beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday.

By: Destini Pittman

-

The intersection of North Villa Avenue and Hefner Road, between North May and North Pennsylvania avenues, will close overnight for water main repairs, according to the city of Oklahoma City.

City officials say the closure is expected to start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with plans to reopen around 5 a.m. Thursday. Crews will shut down all four lanes of Hefner Road between May and Penn to perform the work safely. Local traffic will be allowed in the area.

Officials say water service should not be affected.