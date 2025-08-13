OKC to close part of Hefner Road overnight for water main repairs

Overnight closure announced for North Villa Ave and Hefner Rd in Oklahoma City for water main repairs, beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, August 13th 2025, 4:25 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The intersection of North Villa Avenue and Hefner Road, between North May and North Pennsylvania avenues, will close overnight for water main repairs, according to the city of Oklahoma City.

City officials say the closure is expected to start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with plans to reopen around 5 a.m. Thursday. Crews will shut down all four lanes of Hefner Road between May and Penn to perform the work safely. Local traffic will be allowed in the area.

Officials say water service should not be affected.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 13th, 2025

August 6th, 2025

August 5th, 2025

August 3rd, 2025

Top Headlines

August 14th, 2025

August 14th, 2025

August 14th, 2025

August 14th, 2025