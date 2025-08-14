OU Wide Receiver Jakeb Snyder named first-ever recipient of Mayfield Walk-On Scholarship

Sooners walk-on wide receiver earns inaugural Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation award honoring resilience and dedication

By: News 9

Oklahoma football wide receiver Jakeb Snyder received a life-changing surprise during the Sooners’ team meeting on Wednesday morning. The Bixby High School product and walk-on was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation, making him the inaugural recipient of their new Walk-On Scholarship.

A prerecorded announcement from Baker and Emily Mayfield played for the team, prompting cheers as Snyder’s name was revealed. The scholarship was created to alleviate the financial burdens walk-on players often face and will continue in future years to support other deserving athletes.

Mayfield Shares Personal Connection

Baker Mayfield, who began his college career as a walk-on at Texas Tech before transferring to Oklahoma, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2017, and being selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, knows the grind non-scholarship players endure.

“As a walk-on athlete, I had to prove that I belonged on the field,” Mayfield said. “It meant no promises, just work, and that is exactly the mentality and level of resilience I see in Jakeb, so Emily and I knew he would be the perfect first-ever recipient for our scholarship. We are so grateful and honored to be part of his story and help another fellow walk-on OU football player.”

Emily Mayfield added,

“We felt Jakeb stood out when discussing resilience, one of the key principles of our foundation. We hope this scholarship will ease some of the financial burdens for him as he continues his dreams of being a collegiate athlete, as well as help set him up for success in his post-collegiate career.”

Snyder’s High School Success and OU Career

Snyder was a standout at Bixby High School, helping the Spartans to three straight Class 6A-I state championships. Over his prep career, he totaled over 1,300 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, while also contributing on defense with 55 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions as a defensive back.

Snyder chose to walk on at Oklahoma, redshirting in 2023 and appearing twice on special teams during the 2024 season.





Goal of Continuing the Legacy of Walk-On Success?

Baker Mayfield’s journey from walk-on to college football legend and NFL Pro Bowler inspires the foundation’s mission. After leaving Oklahoma, he spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning multiple NFC South titles and earning Pro Bowl honors.

“The goal of the foundation is for fellow walk-ons to achieve similar success as me — whether that’s playing professional sports or excelling in another career,” Mayfield said.



