Google data center in Oklahoma: What the company's $9 billion investment means for the state

Google will invest $9 billion over the next two years to expand data centers in Pryor and Stillwater, boost Oklahoma’s electrical workforce, and launch new AI education programs.

By: Graham Dowers

Google is making a multibillion-dollar commitment to expand its operations in Oklahoma, unveiling plans Wednesday for $9 billion in new investments over the next two years.

Company leaders joined Gov. Kevin Stitt, local officials, and workforce partners at the Google Pryor Data Center to detail the projects, which include infrastructure expansion and workforce training initiatives.

Pryor and Stillwater to see major tech growth

Alphabet Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat said the new investment builds on Google's long-standing presence in Oklahoma, which generated $2.2 billion in economic activity for businesses and industry last year. The plan includes accelerating development at the Pryor facility and building a new data center in Stillwater.

Porat said the projects aim to make Oklahoma "an engine for growth" in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and technology-driven industries.

“Google is helping to power a new era of American innovation with our investments in Oklahoma,” said Ruth Porat, President & Chief Investment Officer, Alphabet and Google. “For nearly two decades, Google has proudly called Oklahoma home, starting with our data center in Mayes County, our second largest in the world. With today’s announcement, we’re accelerating that commitment with an additional $9 billion investment over the next two years in AI and cloud infrastructure, workforce development, and education. Our focus on education includes the recent launch of the Google AI for Education Accelerator, an initiative to offer free AI tools and training to every college student in America. The first cohort of participating universities will include both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University. All of these investments are designed to help ensure the U.S. continues to lead in AI, while unlocking economic opportunity and creating good jobs across Oklahoma.”

Workforce development to address labor shortages

Google also announced a workforce initiative to address a nationwide shortage of electrical workers. Google has partnered with the National Electrical Contractors Association and awarded a grant to the Electrical Training Alliance to increase the number of apprentices in Oklahoma by 135%.

Porat said the effort will help meet the estimated need for 130,000 additional electrical workers in the U.S. by 2030.

Workforce leaders, including Ted Jacobs of the Tulsa Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee, said the funding will also integrate AI into electrical training programs and address a growing labor shortage as many workers retire or leave the field.

AI education programs

Porat says that education is another focus of the investment. Google has partnered with local organizations to train more than 150,000 Oklahomans in digital skills and announced its AI for Education Accelerator will launch first at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.

All Oklahoma college students will have free access to Google's AI Pro Plan, offering a personalized AI collaborator.

State and local leaders praise Google investment

Gov. Stitt called the $9 billion investment a "huge win" for the state, citing Oklahoma's pro-business climate, energy resources, and education partnerships as key factors.

Pryor Mayor Zac Doyle praised Google as a "true community partner" that has provided jobs, STEM support, and funding for local schools since its initial investment in 2007.

Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce said the new data center to be built in Stillwater will mark a major step in the city's economic growth.

Google's Pryor site has already undergone three expansions since opening in 2007. In 2022, the company announced a $75 million investment at the facility.

