Val Castor joins Lacey Swope on inaugural episode of the Beyond The Forecast podcast

Oklahoma’s veteran storm chaser, Val Castor, sits down with Lacey Swope on the new Beyond the Forecast podcast to share stories from his decades chasing severe weather across the state.

By: Anna Denison

Oklahoma weather comes alive in the first episode of Beyond the Forecast, streaming from News 9’s digital studio. Our debut guest? Val Castor, News 9’s very first and longest-standing storm chaser.

He talks to News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope about everything from his childhood in Ardmore and Tulsa — nights spent in storm cellars, NOAA Weather Radio always on — to decades covering fires, ice, snow, and severe storms across Oklahoma. Val shares stories you’ve never heard before.

Join us at 3 p.m. on August 14 for an in-depth conversation about the life behind the weather reports, his love for storms, and what it’s really like chasing Oklahoma’s unpredictable skies.

Stream the episode on YouTube anytime after it premieres. You set up a reminder right now so you don't miss it.

Tune in weekly for more stories from the people who live beyond the forecast.

CLICK HERE to see the News 9 Weather page on YouTube.