Alleged Glossip plea deal resurfaces, next steps to be announced Thursday

Richard Glossip, ex-Death Row inmate, calls on Oklahoma's Attorney General Gentner Drummond to honor potential plea deal. Lawyers cite an investigator's report of prosecutorial misconduct.

By: Victor Pozadas

Former death row inmate Richard Glossip is taking Oklahoma's Attorney General back to court, calling on the AG to keep his word about a possible plea deal.

Glossip's attorneys cited emails from 2 years ago, claiming Gentner Drummond agreed to drop all charges if Glossip promised to "not sue over alleged misconduct in his case."

The attorneys said the deal came just days before Drummond's own investigator released a report accusing prosecutors of lying to jurors, hiding evidence, and even destroying it.

The legal team has now asked a judge to make the state follow through on the deal.

Glossip is due back in court on Thursday, August 14, to discuss the next possible steps in his case.

