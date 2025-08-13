Noble public schools celebrate incoming freshmen on their first day

The Coca Cola Porch visited Noble High School's freshman orientation on the first day to celebrate a new school year.

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas

August 13th marks the first day of classes at Noble Public Schools for the 2025-26 school year.

News 9's Addie Crawford took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to Noble High School for freshman orientation.

The assembly featured cheerleaders, members of the student council and school administrators welcoming the incoming freshmen into the Noble school system with cheer and a few games.

Noble High School Principal Kristal Standridge said the first day of high school can be nerve-wracking, but the event helps anxious students get an impression of school spirit and what to expect.

"We are very excited to have our freshmen and get them started on the right track this morning," Standridge said. "Learning should be fun, and we're ready to help our students and guide them and have them for the next four years.

The presence of student council members helped guide and break the ice for freshmen, according to Standridge, and News 9 swag bags were provided to the council to hand out as prizes or giveaways for that very same orientation.

