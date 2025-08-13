Oklahoma school resource officers review security plans and safety measures

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office review school security plans with schools as new term begins. Students and parents encouraged to discuss emergency plans.

By: Victor Pozadas

As students head back to the classroom, school resource officers are there to greet them.

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma are working alongside with school administrators to make sure that they are prepared for any potential threats.

Several schools have added protection like student ID systems, new cameras and controlled pickup procedures.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office tells News 9 school resource officers have spent weeks reviewing security plans.

"Being on campus, being aware, being present, but ready to react and respond It's more than just a gun and a badge," Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson said. "It's a person there that cares for me and that's willing to lay down their life for me."

Parents are also encouraged to talk with their kids about who to contact should there be an emergency.