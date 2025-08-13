Oklahoma City Public Schools welcome back students for first day of classes

More than 33,000 OKCPS students return to the classroom on Wednesday, with community celebrations marking the first day and district leaders expressing high expectations for the new school year.

Wednesday, August 13th 2025, 9:45 am

By: Christian Hans, Brianna Brown


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Tens of thousands of Oklahoma students return to the classroom on Wednesday to kick off the new school year.

In Oklahoma City Public Schools alone, the district says it expects more than 33,000 students to head into classrooms across the city.

School Zone Safety: How to protect students and avoid a ticket

At Thelma Parks Elementary, district leaders stopped by to give young students a warm welcome to the 2025-2026 academic year.

OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Jamie Polk said the first day is special because of involvement from the entire Oklahoma City community.

"My favorite thing about the first day of school is when the students come in and the excitement, from not only the kids, but the staff as well," Polk said. "When the community comes out to help us celebrate the first day, this is what it's all about. I want to say thank you to the community. When we call, they show up."

Wednesday morning's welcoming ceremony at Thelma Parks Elementary also featured special guests, including the Thunder Girls and Thunder Drummers.

Polk said she has nothing but the highest expectations for students across the district this academic year.

"I am looking forward to our students being able to voice their learning," Polk said. "As we go through this year, that will be the most important thing in order for our students to hone their own learning."

Other districts across the Oklahoma City metro also return to the classroom on Wednesday, including Putnam City Schools, Norman Public Schools, Yukon Public Schools, the Mid-Del School District and the Western Heights School District.

RELATED: Putnam City goes back to school: What to know from the superintendent
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

Brianna Brown
Brianna Brown

Brianna Brown joined the News 9 team as a Multimedia Journalist in June of 2025. Brianna grew up in the Texoma region, graduating from Ardmore High School in 2019. She continued her education at the University of Oklahoma, graduating in May 2023 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Minor in Spanish.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 13th, 2025

August 14th, 2025

August 13th, 2025

August 13th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 14th, 2025

August 14th, 2025

August 14th, 2025

August 14th, 2025