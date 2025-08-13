Oklahoma City Public Schools welcome back students for first day of classes

More than 33,000 OKCPS students return to the classroom on Wednesday, with community celebrations marking the first day and district leaders expressing high expectations for the new school year.

By: Christian Hans, Brianna Brown

Tens of thousands of Oklahoma students return to the classroom on Wednesday to kick off the new school year.

In Oklahoma City Public Schools alone, the district says it expects more than 33,000 students to head into classrooms across the city.

At Thelma Parks Elementary, district leaders stopped by to give young students a warm welcome to the 2025-2026 academic year.

OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Jamie Polk said the first day is special because of involvement from the entire Oklahoma City community.

"My favorite thing about the first day of school is when the students come in and the excitement, from not only the kids, but the staff as well," Polk said. "When the community comes out to help us celebrate the first day, this is what it's all about. I want to say thank you to the community. When we call, they show up."

Wednesday morning's welcoming ceremony at Thelma Parks Elementary also featured special guests, including the Thunder Girls and Thunder Drummers.

Polk said she has nothing but the highest expectations for students across the district this academic year.

"I am looking forward to our students being able to voice their learning," Polk said. "As we go through this year, that will be the most important thing in order for our students to hone their own learning."

Other districts across the Oklahoma City metro also return to the classroom on Wednesday, including Putnam City Schools, Norman Public Schools, Yukon Public Schools, the Mid-Del School District and the Western Heights School District.

