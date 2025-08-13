Rascal Flatts bringing ‘Life Is a Highway’ tour to Oklahoma City in 2026

Country music superstars Rascal Flatts are returning to the road — and to Oklahoma City — as part of their 2026 Life Is a Highway Tour. The trio will perform at Paycom Center on Feb. 21, 2026, with special guests Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane.

By: Anna Denison

The stop is part of a 21-city nationwide run produced by Live Nation, following the group’s sold-out return to touring this year.

Known for their harmonies and chart-topping hits, Rascal Flatts will deliver a setlist that spans more than two decades, including fan favorites like “Life Is a Highway,” “Me and My Gang,” and “Fast Cars and Freedom.”

The concert comes just after a personal milestone for lead guitarist Joe Don Rooney. In July, Rooney was officially inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Miami, the town where he grew up. Organizers and fans celebrated not only his career accomplishments but also his deep Oklahoma roots, calling the moment a full-circle homecoming.

More: Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney inducted into Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

Tickets for the Oklahoma City show go on sale Friday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. at RascalFlatts.com. A variety of VIP packages will be available, offering premium seats, exclusive merchandise, and access to the Rascal Flatts VIP Lounge.

“What a ride the past year has been! We’re so excited to continue this tour — the response we’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming and humbling,” bassist Jay DeMarcus said in a statement. “We’ve truly had such a blast over the past year getting back in front of our fans out on the road, and we thought, ‘Why not keep the party going?’”

Rascal Flatts’ return marks their first extensive touring since 2019, celebrating their 25th anniversary with high-energy performances and sing-alongs across the country.

The group recently released Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, featuring reimagined versions of their biggest hits alongside artists including Backstreet Boys and Jonas Brothers.