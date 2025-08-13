School Zone Safety: How to protect students and avoid a ticket

As Oklahoma City students return to the classroom on Wednesday, officials urge drivers to slow down in school zones, stop for buses, follow flashing signs and prioritize student safety.

Wednesday, August 13th 2025, 6:35 am

By: Christian Hans, Kylee Dedmon


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Students across Oklahoma City return to the classroom on Wednesday, and one of the most important things for people outside of school to be aware of is school zones.

Putnam City Schools Police Chief Mark Stout says there are several measures you can take to keep students safe.

"As we start school, remember school zones," Stout said. "We have school zones at every one of our sites."

Stout also said drivers should be aware of school buses and be sure to stop when the buses' lights and stop sign are flashing.

"Kids are coming everywhere, especially these first couple of days, where kids aren't really too sure where they're coming from," Stout said.

Stout said all lanes of traffic, whether traveling in the same or opposite direction, must stop for buses. If cars do not stop for school buses, Stout says drivers are at risk of getting a ticket.

Stout also says to watch your speed in school zones.

"The fines are pretty steep if you speed in a school zone," Stout said. "If the school zone says 25 mph, it has to be 25 mph. We ask all people to follow the signs when they are flashing."
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

Kylee Dedmon
Kylee Dedmon

Kylee Dedmon is the morning reporter at News 9! She joined the News 9 team in May of 2025.

