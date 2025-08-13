Suspect flees after armed robbery at SW OKC restaurant

Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City.

By: Christian Hans

Police are investigating after an armed robbery on Wednesday at a southwest Oklahoma City restaurant.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a location along Southwest 59th Street near South Blackwelder Avenue.

Officers at the scene say the suspect was wearing a face covering and had a firearm, but left the scene.

OCPD says it has locked down the restaurant and is reviewing security footage as the investigation continues.