Suspect flees after armed robbery at SW OKC restaurant

Wednesday, August 13th 2025, 12:19 pm
Police are investigating after an armed robbery on Wednesday at a southwest Oklahoma City restaurant.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a location along Southwest 59th Street near South Blackwelder Avenue.
Officers at the scene say the suspect was wearing a face covering and had a firearm, but left the scene.
OCPD says it has locked down the restaurant and is reviewing security footage as the investigation continues.
August 13th, 2025
August 14th, 2025
August 14th, 2025
August 13th, 2025
August 14th, 2025
August 14th, 2025
August 14th, 2025
August 14th, 2025