Suspect flees after armed robbery at SW OKC restaurant

Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City.

Wednesday, August 13th 2025, 12:19 pm

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are investigating after an armed robbery on Wednesday at a southwest Oklahoma City restaurant.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a location along Southwest 59th Street near South Blackwelder Avenue.

Officers at the scene say the suspect was wearing a face covering and had a firearm, but left the scene.

OCPD says it has locked down the restaurant and is reviewing security footage as the investigation continues.
