Due for a bounce back? Checking in with OU's offensive line unit

Oklahoma's offensive line was a weak spot in 2024, but the group feels it can be a lot better this year.

By: Chris Williams

Oklahoma could have all the stars in the world on offense, and if they don't have solid offensive line play, none of that talent will matter. It has been a point of emphasis for the team this offseason, with OU bringing in a number of transfers and high-level high school recruits to help fortify one of the team's biggest weak spots last season.

WHERE THEY STAND

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said he feels like, at this point, he has six or seven guys that can help Oklahoma win football games this season. When asked if he feels like the progression of the group as a whole is where it should be, he said, "Do I ever think that? No. I mean, we won the Joe Moore Award, and I thought we sucked, you know what I mean? That's just that's how it is, man. As a coach, you know, you're never satisfied. You know what I mean? Do I feel good today? Yeah. Do I feel great? No. But if we continue to get better. Then we'll be fine. We've got everything that we need."

THE YOUNGINS

Among the group of offensive linemen, two freshmen have stood out to Bedenbaugh: Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje. Bedenbaugh said, "We've had good players here. Really good guys that are All-Pros. I haven't had anybody like [Fasusi and Fodje] at that age. Just, overall, they aren't afraid."

"They don't care who they're blocking. Whether he gets his [butt] kicked by R Mason or not, he ain't scared. You know what I mean? He's going out there to win. Ryan Fodje is the same exact way. He's going to line up again. He's going to have confidence, and he's going to learn from that."

When asked if he feels ready to compete at the college level, Fasusi had no doubts.

"Yes sir, I am," he said. "That's why I got Coach B, that's why I got my teammates. I got his defense [to practice against]. So, it's been it's been amazing just having everybody in my circle. That's making me ready for this league."

PATH TO GAME ONE

After being asked what he thinks his O-line unit needs to do to be ready for game one at the end of the month

To be ready for game one next month, Bedenbaugh said his O-line unit needs consistency.

"We have to get better at communication, and part of that is listening, being focused. Training to finish better, especially in pass protection. Like, we're in good position this and that, then we'll get beat. That can't happen because if it takes six seconds to throw the ball, it takes six seconds. That's what it is. And then, leveraging blocks better in the run game. Understanding, with all the movements and all those things, where the play is designed to go in the pass and run. Understanding where to put your body based on what the play college and what the defense is doing."