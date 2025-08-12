Questions remain over Oklahoma Bible-in-schools standards as classes begin

Questions remain over State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ new social studies standards that require Bibles in schools as classes begin.

By: Brianna Brown

As the school year begins, questions remain over State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ social studies standards that require Bibles in schools.

In July, the Oklahoma Supreme Court declined to block the new standards. Parents, educators and faith leaders have sued, arguing they promote religion in public schools and spread misinformation.

The standards direct students to identify Christian influences on the Founding Fathers and treat the Book of Exodus as a historical account. They also require students to “identify discrepancies” in the 2020 election and study disputed claims about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite pushback, Walters maintains that Bibles will be distributed to classrooms this fall, even after lawmakers rejected his $3 million funding request. School districts have not said how Bibles will be integrated into the curriculum, and as of late July, the Oklahoma State Department of Education said the curriculum framework is still being developed.

Walters has since turned to private donations, partnering with singer Lee Greenwood on a campaign to distribute Bibles to schools.