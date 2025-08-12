Why are kidney stones increasing in children and teens?

Doctors report rising kidney stone cases in children and teens, urging better diets, calcium intake, and hydration to reduce the risk.

By: Robin Marsh, Graham Dowers

One in 10 Americans will develop a kidney stone in their lifetime, but physicians report a steady increase in cases among young people, particularly teenage girls.

For Oklahoma high school junior Avery Kiehl, the problem began at age 15.

"All of a sudden, I started feeling like a sharp pain," Kiehl said. Kiehl's mother recalled finding her “just writhing in pain” before doctors diagnosed her with a kidney stone.

What her family hoped was a one-time ordeal returned a year later, during finals week at school. “I kind of knew it right away because there’s nothing really like that pain,” Avery said. A recent ultrasound revealed yet another kidney stone.

Doctors point to diet as a possible factor

Doctors say 30% to 50% of patients experience recurrence within five years. While the exact cause of the rise in pediatric cases is unclear, they note that low calcium intake and high sodium diets may be contributing factors.

“Most of the time, they have a very low calcium diet. About nine times out of 10, the child does not drink milk,” pediatric nephrologist Dr. Andrew Schwaderer explained.

Prevention tips to lower kidney stone risk

Medical experts recommend three servings of calcium daily, limiting salt, and drinking plenty of water to help prevent kidney stones. Kiehl has adjusted her diet accordingly, and her entire family has embraced the shift.

“It’s been a pretty big change, but my whole family started doing it too,” she said. “It’s not too hard keeping away from certain things when we just don’t have it in the house.”