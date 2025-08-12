Lawmakers urge focus on education as school year begins amid OSDE controversies

Oklahoma leaders urge focus on supporting students and teachers as a new school year begins, highlighting a statewide cell phone ban aimed at boosting classroom focus.

By: Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

As Oklahoma students head back to school, political leaders are encouraging the public to focus on supporting students and educators rather than the controversies surrounding the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Jason Dunnington and Sen. Paul Rosino discussed how recent allegations involving the state superintendent's office have overshadowed the start of the academic year. Sen. Rosino expressed disappointment that public attention has shifted away from classrooms.

"I'm a little disappointed that we're not talking about kids and education and our wonderful teachers who are every day going to the schools to try to help bring our state up forward," Rosino said. "We're talking about some silly thing... whether or not the superintendent [is] vindicated or not vindicated."

New law restricts student cell phone use during school hours

The discussion also touched on a new state law aimed at reducing classroom distractions by banning cell phone use during school hours. Co-authored by Senator Julie Seifried and Representative Chad Caldwell, the policy prohibits students from using their phones from the start to the end of the school day.

Supporters say the change could help teachers regain control of the learning environment.

"For every parent... that's ever tried to have a conversation with your kid while they're staring at their phone," Dunnington said. "Now you know how teachers feel in the classroom."

Teachers see benefits in reduced distractions

Educators have expressed strong support for the measure, particularly in core subjects where test scores are closely monitored. One teacher told lawmakers they were "so grateful" for the change, saying it will reduce distractions like texting and side conversations during lessons.

While some expect initial challenges as schools adapt to the policy, lawmakers believe it will ultimately improve student focus. "If we can stick with it and pull some of that addiction off the screen, that will get more focus in the classroom - and we need it," Dunnington said.

Engagement at home, key to student success

The new school year begins as Oklahoma continues to rank low in national education standings, but Dunnington stressed that meaningful improvement starts at home, with parents and guardians actively engaged in their children's learning.

Dunnington emphasized that the most important factor in student success is family involvement.

"The one thing that's going to matter the most out of all of this is your involvement in your kid's education," Dunnington said. "If you get involved in your kid's life and their education, they're going to have the best opportunity to perform, and we need that in Oklahoma."