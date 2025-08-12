Scheels to receive largest retail incentive package in OKC history

OKC City Council approves record $8M retail incentive package for sports store Scheels, which will anchor a larger development off Lake Hefner Parkway with construction starting in 2027.

By: Karl Torp

In an 8-1 vote, the OKC City Council is awarding the Sporting Goods store Scheels with the largest retail incentive package in city history.

The $8 million in tax incentives is more than double what any other retailer has been given to open in Oklahoma City.

In 2014, OKC agreed to play Cabela's $3.5 mil in tax incentives.

In 2018, Costco received $3 mil to move to OKC.

Scheels will be part of a new development on the west side of Lake Hefner Parkway and north of the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

The area south of Northwest 150th is mostly wooded right now.

OKC Economic Development Program Manager Joanna McSpadden says the development will include retail, restaurants and entertainment.

Scheels, an employee-owned company famous for its indoor Ferris wheel, hopes to begin construction in 2027 and open the following year.

Scheels currently has 34 locations nationwide, including a store in Tulsa, which opened Fall of 2024.

