OKC Comets eye strong finish despite roster losses to Dodgers

The Oklahoma City Comets aim to close the Pacific Coast League standings gap in their final month, overcoming Dodgers call-ups with new talent and momentum.

By: Graham Dowers

With about one month remaining in the Pacific Coast League season, the Oklahoma City Comets are working to close the gap on the El Paso Chihuahuas in the Eastern Division standings. The team returns home Tuesday, August 12, for a key homestand at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Comets have battled through a season of roster changes, with several standout players now wearing Los Angeles Dodgers uniforms. Those call-ups, while a sign of organizational success, have forced the club to adjust its lineup and rely on new contributors.

Dodgers call-ups create new opportunities

Alex Freedman, the Comets’ Director of Communications and Broadcasting and the longtime radio and television voice of OKC baseball, said losing multiple starters has reshaped the team’s approach.

"It's always changing. It's so rare where you go into a series with a projected starting rotation," Freedman said. "You just know that guys who are relief pitchers, who are on the 40-man roster, their odds of going up at any moment are very high."

Freedman emphasized that while the absences create challenges, they also open doors for emerging talent. "It has been a total head scratcher with regards to the bullpen here, because it's not a shortage of talent that's for sure," Freedman said.

Momentum key in season's final month

Freedman said the final month of the season will be characterized by finding consistency in performance and capitalizing on momentum.

"I remember we played in Reno a few weeks ago and faced a pitcher... and the Comets were getting a lot of hits and a lot of runs against him," Freedman said. "It just shows that the game flows better. It's a better product when that kind of stuff happens."

The Comets open their homestand August 12 and will look to keep pace in the division race while continuing to develop players for the next level. Fans can expect a mix of familiar faces and fresh talent as the team pushes toward the finish line.

