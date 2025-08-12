Nonprofit pilot program brings teachers from Mexico to fill Oklahoma teacher shortage

Three teachers from Puebla, Mexico, are teaching at Santa Fe South Schools for the 2025-2026 school year as part of Fuel OKC’s Oklahoma Teacher Pathway program, which addresses teacher vacancies.

A new teacher pipeline program is utilizing international connections to bring some relief to Oklahoma’s teacher shortage crisis. Fuel OKC, an Oklahoma City-based education non-profit, recruited three educators from Mexico to teach at Santa Fe South Schools over the 2025-26 school year.

“We know that the most important factor of whether a kid gets a good education is having a qualified teacher in the classroom,” said Brent Bushey, Fuel OKC’s CEO. “The folks that are coming here from Mexico are some of the best and brightest teachers that our schools are able to attract.”

According to Fuel OKC’s website, the non-profit is “committed to increasing access to high-quality public education in Oklahoma City’s urban core by investing in schools and related programs to improve educational outcomes.”

The Oklahoma State School Boards Association found Oklahoma had a record 1,019 teacher vacancies going into the 2022-23 school year. Additionally, a 2024 study from Scholaroo ranked Oklahoma 13th out of 50 states for the highest teacher shortages in the United States. The college scholarship service found Oklahoma had 60.07 teachers per 1,000 enrolled students, according to 2022-23 data. In comparison, the study stated Vermont had the lowest teacher shortage (94.84 teachers per 1,000 students) while Arizona had the highest (43.78 teachers per 1,000 students).

“We know folks aren’t going into teaching in the traditional manner that they used to,” explained Bushey, citing factors like pay and work conditions as contributors to the problem. “This isn’t just an Oklahoma problem; this is a national problem that people aren’t going into teaching.”

Fuel OKC’s Oklahoma Teacher Pathway was formed through a partnership with private Catholic university Universidad Popular Autónoma del Estado de Puebla (UPAEP) in Puebla, Mexico, which has existing exchange agreements with the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University. Out of the 16 people who interviewed for the pilot program, Bushey said only five made the cut. Ultimately, three teachers accepted offers to relocate to Oklahoma. The program provided them with H-1B work visas, which allow American employers to hire foreign talent for specialized jobs.

Bushey acknowledged the recent tense rhetoric surrounding immigration in the United States but emphasized the critical need to be proactive in addressing Oklahoma’s teacher shortage.

“We have a need, and we also have a legal immigration system that we’re using,” added Bushey. “We’ve worked with lawyers and whatnot, so there’s no legal issues whatsoever.”

Bushey said this international recruitment approach manifested as a solution to a consistent problem, Fuel OKC heard from the Oklahoma City public schools they worked with.

“One of the constant things we hear from them is they’re either not getting any applicants or the applicants that they’re getting are underqualified,” Bushey added. “They’re constantly on the lookout for talent, so that’s why we’re interested.”

The three educators – an elementary school art teacher, a middle school humanities teacher, and a high school math teacher – started teaching at Santa Fe South Schools in July. All of them hold bachelor’s degrees and are bilingual, which were requirements for program applicants.

“They’ll still be teaching in English. Our focus is on the standards in Oklahoma,” said Bushey.

Bushey said the trio will be here for at least three years, and he’s heard great feedback from the three schools so far.

Beyond filling a critical classroom need, Bushey believed this particular placement is especially fitting for Santa Fe South Schools, which has a large Hispanic student population.

“The majority of those kids are of Mexican heritage, and research shows that kids do very well when they have teachers that look like them,” explained Bushey. “I think it’s a really creative way to get very talented people who also share common ancestry and language with many of the students.”

Bushey said he looked at the Oklahoma City Thunder’s historic championship run as inspiration for improving Oklahoma’s public education system.

“We were able to attract the Thunder by investing in the city. We’re trying to take the same approach in education across the board,” said Bushey. “We’ve got a really great city to sell. We don’t have a lot of great schools, and we can build more schools – that’s going to take talent.

“If we want to be the truly great city that I think we can be, our biggest issue to address is education. It’s a problem we can solve. It’s just going to take very serious and hard work.”

Fuel OKC covers housing for the teachers who relocated to Oklahoma but is accepting donations, both monetary and through their gift registry. If you would like to donate or learn more about supporting the Oklahoma Teacher Pathway program, you can visit https://www.fuelokc.org/donate.