Oklahoma students invited to name a snowplow in statewide contest

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma students can put their creativity to work this fall by helping name one of the state's snowplows.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is inviting students from kindergarten through 12th grade to submit name ideas for the contest.

Entries will be accepted until September 15 and may be submitted on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's official traffic website in the bottom right corner, or by scanning the QR code in the flyer below.