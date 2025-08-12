Oklahoma students invited to name a snowplow in statewide contest

Oklahoma students from kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to submit creative names for a state snowplow by September 15 on ODOT’s website.

Tuesday, August 12th 2025, 12:54 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma students can put their creativity to work this fall by helping name one of the state's snowplows.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is inviting students from kindergarten through 12th grade to submit name ideas for the contest.

Entries will be accepted until September 15 and may be submitted on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's official traffic website in the bottom right corner, or by scanning the QR code in the flyer below.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

