Inmate apprehended after walking away from Howard McLeod Correctional Center in Atoka

Authorities say inmate Clint Hernandez walked away from Howard McLeod Correctional Center Tuesday morning.

By: Graham Dowers

-

UPDATE: Clint Hernandez has been apprehended and taken back into custody.

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from Howard McLeod Correctional Center in Atoka late Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says 33-year-old Clint Hernandez left the facility without authorization around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hernandez is serving a five-year sentence for assault and battery with a deadly weapon out of Garvin County.

Officials are urging anyone who sees Hernandez or knows his location not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Image Provided By: Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Image Provided By: Oklahoma Department of Corrections