Inmate apprehended after walking away from Howard McLeod Correctional Center in Atoka

Authorities say inmate Clint Hernandez walked away from Howard McLeod Correctional Center Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, August 12th 2025, 12:43 pm

By: Graham Dowers


ATOKA, Okla. -

UPDATE: Clint Hernandez has been apprehended and taken back into custody.

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from Howard McLeod Correctional Center in Atoka late Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says 33-year-old Clint Hernandez left the facility without authorization around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Hernandez is serving a five-year sentence for assault and battery with a deadly weapon out of Garvin County.

Officials are urging anyone who sees Hernandez or knows his location not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

C HERNANDEZ 8/12Image Provided By: Oklahoma Department of Corrections

C HERNANDEZ 8/12Image Provided By: Oklahoma Department of Corrections

C HERNANDEZ 8/12Image Provided By: Oklahoma Department of Corrections
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 12th, 2025

July 27th, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 13th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 14th, 2025

August 14th, 2025

August 14th, 2025

August 14th, 2025