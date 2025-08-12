FAA proposal could expand drone deliveries to millions of U.S. homes

The FAA has proposed a rule to allow delivery drones to fly beyond an operator’s line of sight, expanding service to millions of U.S. homes.

By: Graham Dowers

Drone deliveries could soon reach more neighborhoods across the country under a new proposal from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA is considering a rule change that would allow delivery drones to fly beyond an operator’s line of sight. Supporters say the move could open up millions of U.S. homes to the service and give companies more flexibility in where and how they operate.

Commercial delivery drones were first approved for use six years ago, but industry growth has been slow due to strict flight rules, weather limitations, and high operational costs.

Proponents of the change say the expanded range could make deliveries more practical in suburban and rural areas, particularly where road traffic or distance makes traditional delivery slower.

The proposal is now open for public comment before the FAA makes a final decision.