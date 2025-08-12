Oklahoma City Council approves $8 million incentive for SCHEELS development

Tuesday, August 12th 2025, 12:18 pm
The Oklahoma City Council approves an incentive deal to bring a SCHEELS location to the city.
The city council voted 8-1 to approve up to $8 million in incentives for the sporting goods store chain.
RELATED: SCHEELS eyes Oklahoma City expansion after Tulsa success
The proposed SCHEELS will be part of a new development on the west side of Lake Hefner Parkway, north of the Kilpatrick Turnpike.
SEE ALSO: OKC leaders confirm location of proposed Scheels sporting goods store
The store, made famous by its indoor Ferris wheel, is expected to open in 2028.
August 14th, 2025
August 14th, 2025
August 14th, 2025
August 14th, 2025
August 14th, 2025