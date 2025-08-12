Oklahoma City Council approves $8 million incentive for SCHEELS development

Oklahoma City Council approved up to $8 million in incentives for a SCHEELS store near Lake Hefner Parkway, expected to open in 2028.

Tuesday, August 12th 2025, 12:18 pm

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Council approves an incentive deal to bring a SCHEELS location to the city.

The city council voted 8-1 to approve up to $8 million in incentives for the sporting goods store chain.

The proposed SCHEELS will be part of a new development on the west side of Lake Hefner Parkway, north of the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

The store, made famous by its indoor Ferris wheel, is expected to open in 2028.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

