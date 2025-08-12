Oklahoma City Council approves $8 million incentive for SCHEELS development

Oklahoma City Council approved up to $8 million in incentives for a SCHEELS store near Lake Hefner Parkway, expected to open in 2028.

By: Christian Hans

-

The Oklahoma City Council approves an incentive deal to bring a SCHEELS location to the city.

The city council voted 8-1 to approve up to $8 million in incentives for the sporting goods store chain.

The proposed SCHEELS will be part of a new development on the west side of Lake Hefner Parkway, north of the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

The store, made famous by its indoor Ferris wheel, is expected to open in 2028.