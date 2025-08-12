Edmond Schools welcomes back 25,000 students, new superintendent emphasizes ‘power of presence’

Edmond Public Schools starts on Thursday. New Superintendent Josh Delich emphasizes the “power of presence,” support for cell phone ban and renewed focus on student outcomes, staff wellness, efficiency, and community partnerships.

By: Christian Hans

Edmond Public Schools will start its school year on Thursday, with roughly 25,000 students heading back to the classroom.

Before the big day, News 9 spoke to Edmond Superintendent Dr. Josh Delitch about what to expect for his inaugural year leading one of the Oklahoma City metro's largest school districts.

Q: We want to hear your outlook two days away from the start of school. How's everything looking?

A: Lots of excitement, obviously, a lot of focus on when our students come back, and the intention, quality of really looking at how we become present in the work that we do. We have really focused on the power of presence, like how we are present with our students, present in our classrooms, present with our relationships, and just this overall presence that is focused on how we make sure that every single day we are showing up as our best and pouring into our students and our community.

Q: Do you think that's the biggest challenge, being present? There are so many kids and not as many teachers. Is that the biggest issue you feel the district is facing?

A: I think there's a lot that's going on, obviously. In society with all of the distractions and things going on, I would say that that in itself is really a discipline that we're focused on. How are we so present that we are improving our instruction, our teaching, our learning and our relationships as a collective whole in our organization, and pouring into our community and our staff? We're really excited about how this focus can get us away from the old technology and the distractions that oftentimes come through our Facebook, phone, or whatever it might be.

Q: A big change this year for students is the cell phone ban. How is Edmund handling it? Are you fielding questions from parents?

A: We have lots of community and parental support. I want to say thank you very much to our families and our community for understanding the importance of how we put our phones away and focusing on our teaching and learning. At the same time, acknowledging the situations that we've identified where students may need that for medical reasons and purposes. We've worked with our families and also with our policy to address those areas. We are very fortunate with the minds that put our policy together; they did a really remarkable job, and now it's going back and saying kids, teachers, staff, superintendent: Power presence. Let's focus and let's really figure out how we are going to shine our light throughout our entire community for everybody.

Q: What do you say to parents? That's one of the biggest concerns with parents, with the no-cell-phone policy, about whether something happened and they need to get hold of their child.

A: That's a great question, and one of the things that we know and I've had the opportunity to visit all of our schools. We have remarkable front office personnel [who] are are ready to go answer the phones, respond to parents who might call in, may have emergencies with their children, similar to how we grew up. Call the school, they get that information to you, and then we respond. Like all of our schools, we are high in the safety of our schools. So we have a quick response in terms of if things are happening, how we respond immediately to those needs. We are very confident in terms of the response time that we'll have to help address the needs of parents, which is very understandable, and we want to give that service to them.

Q: You spoke about the focus on the "power of presence" as far as goals. Are there any measurable goals you are setting for yourself this year at Edmond?

A: There are four specific areas that we're looking at. One, being student outcomes. In a movement, how do we continue to advance the outcomes for students, the learning for students, but also the sense of making sure that students feel like they belong in school... Obviously, our staff and wellness, and performance, how do we continue to get better every single day? How do we get better than we were yesterday, so we're better for tomorrow and today? Looking at efficiencies and effectiveness, we really are focused on how we improve those areas and our capacity, whether it's budgets, whether it's programming, or whether it's initiatives. The last one is, how do we build out this amazing community partnership and relationship that we have in Edmond Public Schools? Strong schools, a strong community and a great place.

Q: State Superintendent Ryan Walters says end-of-year testing will be abolished. How is Edmond going to handle that?

A: I think anytime that you have a conversation looking at high-stakes testing, it always brings merit to reflecting and reviewing on what that looks like in terms of student outcomes, and how that aligns with the current metrics that are being used statewide. I think anytime you're taking time to look at those, that specific area of state testing and student outcomes, I think it begs a good opportunity to look into it, have a discussion, dialogue, review. Of course, we are interested in further productive dialogue around that area, but I think anytime you're looking into that specific area, it's really important to do so.

