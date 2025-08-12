OKC Police officer hospitalized in motorcycle wreck

An OCPD officer on a motorcycle was struck by another vehicle Tuesday morning in northwest OKC.

Tuesday, August 12th 2025, 9:35 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City Police officer was involved in a wreck Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to officials.

OCPD says the officer, riding a department motorcycle, was struck by another vehicle near Northwest Expressway and Wedgewood Circle.

Police say that officer was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

No names have been released.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

