Heritage Hall educator named Oklahoma History Teacher of the Year

By: Anna Denison

Jennifer Huff, a history teacher at Heritage Hall, has been named the 2025 Oklahoma History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

The award, presented annually to one K-12 history teacher in each state, recognizes outstanding American history instruction.

Huff, who also teaches English, serves as yearbook advisor, student council sponsor, and co-director of the school’s Explore Week program. She holds a Master of Education from the University of Central Oklahoma.

“Teaching history gives me the chance to bring the past to life for my students — allowing them to ponder an American experiment with our Founding Fathers, march alongside the suffragettes and fly with the Tuskegee Airmen,” Huff said in her application. “Breaking down myths and exploring different perspectives is essential.”

Huff was nominated by Matthew Carolan, Heritage Hall’s head of school, who praised her ability to instill both historical knowledge and civic values.

“After 15 years in the classroom, her students leave not only with a deeper understanding of American history, but also with sharpened reasoning, expanded empathy and a strengthened sense of citizenship,” Carolan wrote.

As the state winner, Huff will receive a $1,000 prize, an archive of classroom resources, and recognition at a local ceremony.

She is now among 53 finalists for the 2025 National History Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced this fall.

The Gilder Lehrman award program, established in 2004, honors exceptional history teachers nationwide, including educators in U.S. territories and Department of Defense schools.

Nominations for the 2026 awards are open through April 30, 2026, at gilderlehrman.org/nhtoy.