Grammy-winning soprano Leona Mitchell to be honored with exhibit and tribute at OCCC

By: Anna Denison

Oklahoma City Community College, in partnership with the SHINE Foundation, will honor Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award–winning soprano Leona Mitchell with a public exhibit and tribute event later this month.

The celebration begins Tuesday, Aug. 19, with a 6:30 p.m. reception in the OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center Atrium, followed by a 7 p.m. tribute program in the center’s theatre. The exhibit will remain on display through Aug. 31 at the campus.

The evening will include a welcome from OCCC President Dr. Mautra Staley Jones and Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan, founder of the SHINE Foundation, as well as remarks from Mitchell herself. Musical artist J. Warren Mitchell will also perform.

Mitchell, a native of Enid, is an internationally acclaimed lyric soprano who spent 18 consecutive seasons as a leading spinto soprano at the Metropolitan Opera in New York. She has performed for four U.S. presidents and appeared on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including in Paris, Vienna, Sydney, and Buenos Aires.

Her career highlights include roles such as Aida, Madame Butterfly, and Leonora in Il Trovatore. Mitchell has been inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, and the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame, and has served as Oklahoma’s Cultural Ambassador.