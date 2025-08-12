ZeroEyes: New tech eyes safety in Putnam City Schools

Advancing security, Putnam City Schools install cutting-edge ZeroEyes gun-detection technology. The upgrade promises a faster response to threats, reinforcing campus safety.

By: Kylee Dedmon

As students return to the classroom, safety is always top of mind, and Putnam City Schools is rolling out a new state-of-the-art security system at several campuses.

The new security upgrade, called ZeroEyes, can instantly detect when a gun is brandished on school grounds, alerting police immediately.

"Having ZeroEyes, having weapon detection systems district wide, having a dedicated campus police station really solidifies the fact that here in Putnam City Schools, we take safety at the highest priority and prove that every single day," AJ Graffeo, Public Information Officer with Putnam City Schools, said.

According to ZeroEyes, the cameras can pick up everything from 0.1% of a pixel of a gun when shown on campus.

"Using that state-of-the-art technology with AI, it just all works seamlessly, and the fact that we can use our existing cameras and not have to install new ones," Graffeo said.

How does ZeroEyes work?

In the event of an emergency, the system will send a live notification to a ZeroEyes command center.

One of those workers will then immediately see the camera feed and instantly determine what is going on; they will send a notification to the dispatch center, campus police, and all of the district's local first responders.

"And then that notification will go to an app and a text message that everybody will receive and it will have photos of the subject," Graffeo said.

Graffeo said once information has been verified, he will notify parents of the matter.

The school district has also adopted the I Love U Guys Foundation Standard Response Protocol for crisis response and communication.

The district says this will provide a clear, shared language for emergency response among students, staff, families, and first responders, ensuring a faster and more coordinated reaction during any type of emergency.

Graffeo said the cameras will continuously track the suspect from camera to camera across the campus.

"Just reducing that response time, there is no guessing when a first responder shows up, 'where are they now?' they know exactly where to go the minute they arrive," Graffeo said.

Putnam City Schools were able to get this advanced technology from a bond measure that passed in February.

"Safety is our number one priority, and we prove that through all the initiatives, and our community backs that by passing bond measures that pay for these initiatives," Graffeo said.

Putnam City Schools did not share which schools have this advanced technology, but said they will be in several schools in the district.

Another thing that is new this year at Putnam City Schools, completing imitational of advanced weapon detection systems in every school.