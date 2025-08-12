Oklahoma City Thunder to face Indiana Pacers in Opening Week matchup

The 2025-2026 season Opening Week and Christmas Day matchups for the Oklahoma City Thunder have been announced. See when the Thunder will take the court.

By: Christian Hans

ESPN announced the Opening Week matchups for the 2025-2026 NBA season on Tuesday, including the start time for the Oklahoma City Thunder's second game.

The Thunder's Opening Night matchup, announced earlier this week, will see the team face the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Oct. 21, in Oklahoma City. Tipoff time has been set for 6:30 pm.

The Rockets acquired former Thunder star Kevin Durant in a trade the same day the Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Opening week kicks off with the Cleveland Cavaliers facing the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

That game tips off at 7 p.m. Eastern, and later, at 9:30 p.m., the San Antonio Spurs face off against their cross-state rivals, the Dallas Mavericks.

When do the Thunder play?

The next game on the lineup features a 2025 NBA Finals rematch, pitting the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23.

After that game, the Denver Nuggets will play against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m.

All four opening matches can be viewed on ESPN.

What about Christmas Day?

The Christmas Day matchups, presented by State Farm, also include a game for the Thunder.

At noon, the Cavaliers once again face the New York Knicks, and at 2:30 p.m., the Thunder take on the Spurs at home.

At 5 p.m., the Mavericks face the Warriors, and at 8 p.m., the Houston Rockets will play against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The final Christmas Day matchup pits the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets at 10:30 p.m.

All Christmas Day games can be viewed on ESPN and ABC.

When will the NBA season be announced?

The complete 2025-26 NBA on ESPN regular season schedule will be announced on Thursday.