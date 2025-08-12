Mid-Del Schools adopt new emergency protocols

Mid-Del Schools trained staff in new protocols to improve emergency reunification, standardize safety terms with local law enforcement, and ensure parents, teachers and police coordinate effectively.

By: Lisa Monahan

With students returning to class this week, the Mid-Del School District is rolling out new training aimed at one of the most critical moments following a school emergency: Reuniting children with their parents.

Though it is a scenario no one wants to experience, the district says Mid-Del educators are now better prepared.

The district-wide initiative began with summer training for educators based on the "I Love U Guys" Foundation’s Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and Reunification Method. The two-day course put teachers, administrators, and police officers through scenario-based training on how to reunite students with parents after an emergency, assigning each person a specific role and standardizing the language used across the entire process.

"We’re training on reunification exercises so that if we ever had a situation where we had to do an evacuation—even something as simple as a power outage—we’re prepared to get students back to their families," Mid-Del Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Cobb said.

Five Key Terms Every Parent Should Know

The Standard Response Protocol (SRP) is built around five clearly defined actions:

Hold – Students and staff stay in place inside classrooms, often used to clear hallways during a medical issue or disturbance.

Secure – A perceived threat is outside the school. Doors are locked, and learning continues inside. An example could be someone on campus who shouldn’t be there.

Lockdown – A threat is inside the school. Doors are locked, lights are turned off, and students and staff are directed to get out of sight and remain silent.

Evacuate – Students and staff move from one location to another, usually off-campus, to a reunification site.

Shelter – Used during weather or environmental hazards (such as tornadoes). Safety protocols are activated within the building. This step also involves moving to a designated safe area and implementing specific procedures to protect against the identified threat.

The goal is consistency: teachers, law enforcement, and families using the same terminology can limit panic and confusion during critical moments.

"We had an incident 4 or 5 years ago that brought this to light," Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger said. "We heard the school say 'lockdown,' but when we arrived, people were still moving around. That made us realize our definitions didn’t match."

To close the communication gap, Chief Berger partnered with Del City High School to train teachers on the "I Love U Guys" Foundation’s Standard Response Protocol. The training proved so effective there, district leaders decided to implement it across all Mid-Del schools.

"A lot of times, we’ll get a call from law enforcement about something in the neighborhood," Cobb said. "We’d call it a lockdown, when really it should be a 'hold' or 'secure.' We’re correcting that now."

Mid-Del is now working to ensure every classroom has SRP posters and that parents know what each term means.

What Happens During Reunification?

In an emergency evacuation, students are transported to a reunification site. There, they are held in a secure area while verified adults go through a three-step process:

Greeting Station – Staff, in their previously assigned roles, help calm parents and provide information cards to be filled out. ID Verification – Cards and photo IDs are checked against the school’s database. Reunification – A team member escorts the child to the verified adult.

"If kids are getting off a bus and parents are running in at the same time, we could easily lose track of who went with whom," Cobb said. "This system gives us a record and keeps it orderly, so a chaotic situation doesn’t become worse."

Origin of the "I Love U Guys" Foundation

The program Mid-Del School District is implementing was developed by the "I Love U Guys" Foundation, created in 2006 after 16-year-old Emily Keyes was taken hostage and killed during a school shooting at Platte Canyon High School in Bailey, Colorado.

Emily’s final text message to her parents: "I love u guys."

From that moment of heartbreak came a mission. Emily’s parents, Ellen and John-Michael Keyes, launched the foundation to promote school safety and standardize crisis response across the country.

"We believe that the difference between tragedy and managed crisis is planning," John-Michael wrote on the foundation’s website. "The SRP is action-based, flexible, and easy to learn. That means it can be taught to everyone—students, teachers, parents, and first responders."

The foundation now provides training to thousands of schools nationwide, including Mid-Del Public Schools. The state’s largest school districts, Oklahoma City Public Schools and Tulsa Public Schools, follow a similar protocol.

What Parents Can Expect This Year

All Mid-Del schools will be practicing SRP drills and tabletop reunification exercises throughout the school year. Emergency terms will be shared in parent newsletters and school meetings.

Each school also has a safety committee made up of teachers, administrators, parents and students to help implement the new system.

"We want parents to feel good about this," Berger said. "When they hear these terms, they’ll know what they mean. That familiarity could be the difference between panic and peace of mind."

For more information on the Standard Response Protocol and how to talk to your child about school safety, visit iloveuguys.org.