Oklahoma’s Offensive Line, Chemistry Key to Sooners’ Success in 2025

Oklahoma enters fall camp with high expectations, leaning on a deep offensive line under Bill Bedenbaugh

By: News9

Bedenbaugh Building Depth in the Trenches

Oklahoma’s offensive success in 2025 may depend heavily on the play of its offensive line. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, considered one of the best in the nation, has added depth through both high school recruiting and the transfer portal.

Bedenbaugh says the Sooners have “six or seven guys” who can help them win this season. He also praised his young quarterback’s command of the offense, even comparing him to “a young Lincoln.”

“He’s smart, he understands everything, and he knows exactly what he wants everybody to do,” Bedenbaugh said. “It’s been really, really good.”

Burks Healthy and Building Chemistry with Mateer

Wide receiver Deion Burks is back at full strength after battling injuries last season. He says the connection with quarterback John Mateer has grown quickly.

“We’re both competitive, we both want to win, and we’ve got the same goals,” Burks said. “On the field, it’s that bond where you say, ‘You’ve got to make this play for me,’ or ‘Put it right here.’ It’s been great.”

High Expectations in Norman

With added depth up front and improved chemistry in the passing game, the Sooners enter fall camp with their sights set on a championship run.