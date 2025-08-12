Oklahoma faces sub shortage—Here’s how you can help in OKC metro schools

Amidst a years-long, statewide substitute teacher shortage, several OKC metro school districts told News 9 on Monday they are hiring.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

The language, however, has shifted. Several of the districts are now using the term ‘guest teacher’ instead of ‘substitute teacher’.

"If you referred to them as substitute teachers, your morale, the treatment, the stigma of it really weighs on people that choose to do this really important work,” said a spokesperson for Putnam City Schools.

Like other districts in the metro area, Putnam City Schools chose the term ‘guest teachers’ for a variety of reasons.

"Guest teachers are critical in our district for maintaining our operations and keeping the flow of learning for our students going in the absence of full-time teachers. So, we really just wanted to change that mindset; change how our teachers are viewed."

The district said it wants to change how teachers are viewed because there is a lot of turnover in substitute teaching.

Districts cited multiple reasons for that, including new opportunities, student behavior, and hiring substitute teachers full-time.

"By referring to them as guest teachers, by welcoming them into our schools and by supporting them-- not just throwing them in a classroom and saying 'good luck,' we've changed that mindset across the district and have been able to curve those turnover rates,” said the spokesperson.

Deer Creek Schools

“We are still early in the year and we are awaiting numerous guest teachers to finish all the qualifications in order to start work, so this number increases daily,” said a spokesperson for Deer Creek Schools.

The district said it hopes to have approximately 130 guest teachers for the 2025-26 school year.

“We are always hiring for guest teachers! All you need is a High School Diploma in order to apply and start the process,” the district stated. “All the instructions on how to become a guest teacher are located on our website, www.deercreekschools.org, under Employment, Guest Teacher Employment.”

The district added that it loves getting people with educational backgrounds as guest teachers, but emphasized that it is not mandatory.

“Our total guest teacher numbers have consistently stayed around the 120-140 count. While that may sound like plenty, we are short almost daily. Our average fill rate is around 70%, which of course is not ideal,” it said.

The district explained that many of its guest teachers have been with the Deer Creek School System for more than 10 years.

“But, we do lose guest teachers. We place a handful of guest teachers in full time positions every year. Of course, we hate to lose a dedicated guest teacher but are happy that we can hire them full time! We lose other guest teachers for your typical turnover reasons: moving, stay at home parenting, other employment, etc.”

Currently, Deer Creek's non-certified guest teachers receive $80 per day while its certified guest teachers receive $90 per day.

“We are actually in the process of compiling information and doing some research, in hopes to raise those daily rates for the 2025-2026 school year!”

Edmond Public Schools

Edmond Public Schools said it has more than 300 substitute teachers who indicated they would be returning for the 2025-26 school year. It added that it has approximately 200 additional applications for new substitutes.

"No prior experience is needed. Substitutes must be 21 years old and complete annual paperwork and tutorials, and orientation. All subs must have a clear Oklahoma State Department of Education criminal history report on file,” said Public Information Officer Jeff Bardach.

The amount of substitute teachers in Edmond Public Schools fluctuates through out the school year, but has overall increased since 2021, according to the district.

Turnover can be attributed to a multitude of reasons:

"People decide they want/need a full-time job. Some certified subs decide to teach full-time. Retired teachers who become subs choose to stop working completely, and other opportunities arise for them.”

Non-certified substitute teachers make $85/day and certified teachers make $95/day, with an additional $20 for every Friday worked.

“We also have an incentive in place to encourage subs to pick up more days. The more days they sub, the more they make,” said Bardach.

Teaching for 60% of the semester earns substitutes $5/day more. For 75% of the semester, substitutes make $10/ day more, and for 90% of the semester, they make $15/day more, the district shared.

To apply, go to edmondschools.net, click 'Employment', click 'Substitute Information', and fill out the online application.

Guthrie Public Schools

Guthrie Public Schools did not provide information on its substitute teachers.

Mid-Del Schools

Mid-Del Schools said it is now welcoming substitute teachers for all grade levels.

"We value dedicated individuals who are ready to support our students and staff by stepping into the classroom when needed. If you have a passion for education and want to make a difference in our schools, we encourage you to apply today at edustaff.org," a spokesperson for the district shared.

Moore Public Schools

"We get our substitutes through Kelley Education,” said Moore Public Schools.

Substitute teachers in Moore make anywhere from $85/day to $177.95/day. Substitute paraprofessionals make $11/hour while long-term substitute paraprofessionals make $12/hour.

“Of course, we’d love to have former teachers and educators, but even retired military, higher education, doctors, or emergency services personnel make wonderful substitutes,” the district added.

Mustang Public Schools

As of last week, Mustang Public Schools said it has secured more guest teachers this year than last year.

“We are still hiring for guest teachers/substitutes and will continue to do so throughout the year. Interested applicants can apply at https://mustang.schoolspring.com/.”

More information can be found here.

Norman Public Schools

“NPS uses Kelly Services for our substitutes. They recruit and hire the subs placed in our district,” the district shared with News 9.

Certified guest teachers, according to Kelly Services, make $100/day. Non-certified guest teachers make $85/day. Long-term guest teachers make $150/day and paraprofessionals make $11 per hour.

Guest teachers must have a high school diploma or GED, it added.

To apply to be a substitute teacher for Norman Public Schools, click here.

Oklahoma City Public Schools

Oklahoma City Public School’s Director of Human Resources, Dana Leech, said its substitute teachers are employed by a third-party vendor, Kelly Education. OKCPS currently has approximately 700 substitutes, although it hopes to have 750 to 800 substitutes in the pool.

Candidates must have a minimum of a high school diploma or GED and pass an OSBI background check, Leech shared.

“Substituting is an excellent fit for retired educators, other retired professionals, or even college students seeking flexible opportunities. We're especially looking for individuals with experience in special education, early childhood/child development, or STEM,” she explained.

During COVID, OKCPS said it experienced a dramatic decrease in the number of available substitutes. The district said it is finally starting to rebound to prior numbers.

The school system added, “We believe the best way to retain our guest teachers is to treat them well. Our school sites work to make sure substitutes are acclimated to the building and procedures, and to have someone on staff who can assist with any issues that may arise, and help make substitutes feel included as an important part of the staff.”

Substitute teachers with a high school diploma make $100 per day. Those with a bachelor's degree make $110 per day, and those with teacher certification make $120 per day.

To apply, click here or contact Kelly Education directly. They can be reached via email at EDSERecruiting@kellyservices.com or via phone at 800-528-0049.

Putnam City Schools

Putnam City Schools said it prefers the term ‘guest teachers’.

“We currently have about 135 in the pool are onboarding for back-to-school to hopefully increase that a little more,” said AJ Graffeo, Communications Director for Putnam City Schools.

The district said it is hoping to double that number this school year.

“Qualifications to be a guest teacher in Putnam City Schools would be to be at least 19 years old or have completed 40 hours of college credit,” Graffeo explained. “If you are 19, you cannot do high school.”

The applicant must also be able to pass a criminal history background check, the district added.

The chart below shows how much guest teachers are paid in the district.

The district said it offers long-term incentives for guest teaching.

To apply or learn more about being a guest teacher in Putnam City Schools, click here.

Yukon Public Schools

Yukon Public Schools said it has 112 substitute teachers trained and ready to start accepting assignments. Last year, the district averaged around 175 substitute teachers. It stated that it hopes to have 200 substitutes regularly working.

To qualify for substitute teaching in Yukon, you must be able to pass a background check, complete training, have two forms of ID for work authorization, and be at least 21 years of age; 18-20 may apply for consideration to teach at the Pre-K through 6 level.

The district said it is hoping to fill substitute openings with certified teachers, those going to school to become teachers, and individuals dedicated to supporting children.

While coverage rates are improving each year, YPS said substitute pay and student behavior are reasons for turnover. Turnover also occurs because many substitutes are hired on as full-time employees.”

Certified teachers in Yukon Schools are paid $85/day while non-certified teachers are paid $75/day.

To apply or learn more, click here.