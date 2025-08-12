Top 10 Oklahoma high school football players: Titus Hawk of Choctaw earns no. 10 spot

The tenth best player in our series highlighting the top high school football players in the state of Oklahoma is Choctaw Tight End Titus Hawk.

By: Chris Williams

Our tenth best player in the state is Choctaw Tight End Titus Hawk. When I told his head coach, Jake Corbin, that Hawk came in at number-ten, Coach Corbin responded, “If you had nine better players, I’d be surprised.”

THE CASE FOR TITUS

Physically, Titus Hawk is everything you would want in a tight end- and then some. He stands 6’7 with long limbs. It is no wonder that, as he enters his Junior year, Hawk holds offers from the likes of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, along with about 30 other major programs. I asked Coach Corbin was he tells these recruiters when they call to ask about Hawk.

Coach Corbin said, “I tell them it is a no-brainer. I mean, he's a coach's kid and he's great in the locker room. He is a great culture guy on top of being extremely talented. I think his intelligence really sets him over the top because, yeah, he has the elite physicality, and all the physical attributes of a potential NFL guy, but I think his intelligence work really sets him over the top.”

CONTINUED GROWTH

After playing a major part in Choctaw’s State Championship season as a sophomore, Titus had a big offseason.

Hawk says, “I've really worked on my route running. I think my routes are crisp right now. I increased my speed as well. I am faster than a lot of other guys out here and I am going to use that as one of my strengths.”

Hawk’s teammate, Mayor Morgan, also noticed some changes he made this offseason. Morgan told me, “You can just tell he has matured, mentally... He works hard every day.”

STAYING HUMBLE

As the offers have come flowing in, Titus has stayed grounded and focused on the team, first. When I asked him what the next step is for him, he responded: “To win another state championship.” He is not taking the opportunities in front of him lightly.

Hawk says, “It's been a blessing. I can't do it without God. And my coaches have helped me tremendously with just getting that, but keeping my head in the right space... I just work even harder now”

His head coach agrees, saying: “He's handling as well as any 16 year old can handle it. He is extremely, extremely humble and extremely down to earth. And it was just really, you know, taking it with a grain of salt. He's grateful for it, but he's not just, you know, obsessed with it, you know?”

TIME TO LEAD

As Hawk heads into his Junior year, he is challenging himself to be a leader on the team.

Hawk says, “My role will be different. I have to be a leader now. And I understand that. I have to lead by example.”