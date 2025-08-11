Sassy Mama: Talking tomatoes

Sassy Mama showcased the flavor and history of heirloom tomatoes and shared a recipe for a puff pastry tomato pie perfect for summer.

By: Graham Dowers

Tomato season is in full swing, and Sassy Mama celebrated the variety, flavor, and history of heirloom tomatoes and showed viewers how to turn them into a savory summer pie.

Heirloom tomatoes, unlike modern hybrid varieties, come from seeds passed down for generations, some dating back to the early 1900s. They are open-pollinated, meaning they rely on natural pollinators like bees, rather than genetic modification.

While often more irregular in shape and deeply creased compared to smooth, uniform grocery store tomatoes, Sassy Mama says heirlooms bring more personality and unique flavors to the table.

Several heirloom tomato varieties were featured, including a bright yellow "Hillbilly," a striped "Striped Cavern," and a deep-toned "Cherokee Purple." Each has a distinct taste and texture, making them ideal for creative cooking projects.

To showcase the produce, Sassy Mama demonstrates how to make a puff pastry heirloom tomato pie. The key, she says, is roasting thick tomato slices before baking to remove excess moisture.

This prevents a soggy crust while concentrating flavor. Slices were seasoned with salt, drizzled with olive oil, and roasted at 375 degrees until the juices evaporated without browning the fruit.

While heirloom tomatoes are recommended for their variety and taste, the recipe can be made with other large slicing tomatoes. Sassy Mama encourages viewers to explore the farmers' markets or grocery stores with their families, letting kids pick out the most interesting-looking tomatoes for any kitchen project.