Oklahoma students donate sports gear to help fellow athletes suit up for school

Cross Timbers Elementary School in Edmond is helping other kids get ready for athletics by donating their gently used sports gear to Cleats for Kids.

By: Deanne Stein

-

At Cross Timbers Elementary School in Edmond, students aren’t just preparing for the classroom. They're also helping other kids get ready for the game by donating their gently used sports gear to Cleats for Kids, an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit that provides free equipment to student-athletes in need.

Fifth grader James Elliott plays both basketball and football.

"Just the happiness I get from playing sports, I feel like all kids should have the opportunity to have that happiness," Elliott said.

Fourth grader Ellis Anglin, who also plays two sports, donated cleats and basketballs.

"The kids that don't have enough money to buy stuff, they'll be really happy for this," he said.

The effort is part of a larger back-to-school donation drive organized by local parent Jenn Stewart, who also runs a small business called Haul Out that specializes in collecting donated items.

"We realized there's a lot of sports equipment that's going unused," Stewart said. "It’s really needed and it’s really expensive. If kids have what they need, their confidence increases tenfold — they’re more willing to be coached, more willing to be present. It also reflects in the classroom."

Stewart partnered with Cleats for Kids to make it happen. The nonprofit operates a gear locker room in Oklahoma City where families can come shopping for sports equipment free of charge.

Balls, shoulder pads, bats, gloves, any of those things they do need to play,” Cleats for Kids Deputy Director Allyson Meyer said. “Our goal is to outfit an athlete. They get what they need, and they have smiles on their faces and shoes that fit when they leave our doors."

A large portion of the donations come from kids themselves, passing along their outgrown gear so others can have the same chance to compete. Students and parents plan to collect even more donations during Cross Timbers’ “Meet the Teacher” event on Tuesday from 3:30 to 6. Cleats for Kids will have a van ready to collect the gear.

Cleats for Kids accepts donations year-round. Families interested in donating or receiving equipment can sign up online. https://www.cleatsforkids.org/